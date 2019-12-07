Alessandra Ambrosio Has Fans Seeing Double During A Visit To The Wax Museum

Alessandra Ambrosio had fans seeing double in her newest Instagram update. This was thanks to her eye-catching wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, as the stunner visited her rather impressive look-a-like with her seven-year-old son, Noah.

The first photo of the set showed Alessandra posing next to the wax figure, while her son stood next to her. The model wore a black, velvety dress. It featured an off-the-shoulder cut, with long-sleeves on her right arm. And while most of her left arm was bare, it was decorated with an eye-catching ruffle sleeve. The sleeve featured dazzling gems on the top, which glittered in the light. Meanwhile, Noah wore a black suit with a black tie.

On the other hand, Alessandra’s wax figure depicted the bombshell wearing a flowing, red dress. It had a halter-like cut in the top, with a piece of red fabric also tied around her neck. Plus, the figure showed the model posing with her arms outstretched on either side, as it held pieces of her dramatic train in her hands.

The wax figure was arguably an exact replica of the real Alessandra, as it also captured her signature expression.

A second update from the set showed Alessandra next to the figure, with Noah nowhere to be seen. She smiled with her lips closed, and looked straight at the camera.

Fans left tons of nice messages for Alessandra in the comments section.

“Thats awesome. You deserve it. Definitely one of the most iconic models of this generation,” raved a follower.

“Amazing likeness. They finally got one absolutely right,” declared an admirer.

“Alessandra, you are much better than your copy,” complimented a fan.

“Noah IS her mini-me! He looks just like her,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Madame Tussauds in New York revealed that the wax figure installation is more than just that. Visitors can record their catwalk during a “Runway Challenge” with a little help from the model herself, as she provides advice in either English or Portuguese.

Previously, the Brazilian beauty shared another update where she rocked a different dress. This time, she was seen in a white sweater dress that allowed her to show of her legs. The piece featured a hoodie and pockets, with black drawstrings. She completed her look with white boots, a black purse, and dark sunglasses. She was seen walking down a cobblestone sidewalk, and wore her hair up in a high bun. The geotag revealed that she was in Italy.