Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: New Details About Jane Elliot’s Return As Tracy Quartermaine Emerge

General Hospital writers have been paying tribute to the show’s long-running history in recent weeks by incorporating some references to characters who have not been seen on-screen for a while. It was recently revealed that the character of Tracy Quartermaine would return to Port Charles soon and now some new details about this upcoming appearance have been revealed.

Viewers have seen Brook Lynn Ashton recast and brought back to Port Charles, and Nikolas Cassadine has been revived from the dead. Hayden Barnes returned briefly, Jasper Jax is back in town, and Dr. Tony Jones even paid his son Lucas a ghostly visit recently. Soon, Jane Elliot will reprise her role as Tracy and fans cannot wait.

The new print issue of Soap Opera Digest details some new General Hospital spoilers about Jane’s return as Tracy. It has previously been revealed that the character will show up for the holidays, and now it is made clear that she will stick around for a bit.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Tracy’s return will be incorporated into a significant upcoming Quartermaine storyline of some nature. The good news, based on that tidbit, is that Jane seemingly will be back for more than one quick holiday-related guest spot.

What is this Quartermaine storyline that will need Tracy’s presence? General Hospital spoilers available via SheKnows Soaps don’t reveal anything on this front yet. Viewers know that Brook Lynn has trouble following her in some sense, and it’s possible that this will eventually connect to Tracy.

Join us as we say goodbye to Tracy Quartermaine. Jane Elliot's last episode of #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #FarewellTracy pic.twitter.com/Yq6YJd8mlw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 4, 2017

It is also possible that the Quartermaine family will end up doing battle with Nelle Benson in the months ahead. Nelle managed to marry somebody while imprisoned at Pentonville and many fans are guessing it was the now-deceased Shiloh Archer.

Nelle thinks she has a massive payday coming her way, which is probably a reference to Oscar Nero Quartermaine having tried to leave his ELQ shares to Shiloh in his will. There had been a mention not long ago about those shares reverting back to the Quartermaines, but this may not be over yet.

Fans know that Tracy has always been involved and invested in ELQ. Given that, having her involved in doing battle to keep the company in Quartermaine hands wouldn’t be a stretch to believe.

Both Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine) say they are thrilled to have Jane back playing Tracy again. In fact, Wally joked that he’s hoping Jane has so much fun being back on the set that she’ll want to stick around.

A specific first air date with Jane’s new scenes as Tracy has not been revealed yet. However, the actress apparently was back on the General Hospital set beginning in late November, so it seems likely that fans will see her right as the upcoming Christmas-related episodes begin to air.

Who will Tracy be butting heads with when she returns to Port Charles? What is the big storyline coming up that will require Tracy’s involvement? Additional General Hospital spoilers should emerge soon and fans cannot wait to see Jane on their television screens again.