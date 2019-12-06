Lisa Rinna Suggests Lisa Vanderpump Is Behind Rumors Saying ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Is Boring

Rumors have been swirling for months regarding Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, regarding its lack of excitement and drama. Many are saying the upcoming season is going to be “boring,” and cast member Lisa Rinna thinks she knows who’s behind those rumors. The former soap actress recently appeared on Brad Goreski’s podcast (Brad Behavior), and coyly suggested that now-retired housewife Lisa Vanderpump is the one spreading gossip that the next season is going to be a dud.

“What I can say is everything you’re hearing about nothing going on and it is a boring season, I’m going to say that’s not true,” Rinna explained about Season 10. “It’s just not. There’s a lot of different things going on. The show is great because we’ve moved forward and new stories are being told and you’re getting to know new cast members. That’s always fresh and exciting.”

Later Goreski suggested to Rinna if she felt the rumors about a lackluster season were circulating because “one person” was no longer there. The podcast host was obviously hinting at Vanderpumps absence from the upcoming season, and Rinna agreed with him one hundred percent. Goreski then asked if the “boring” rumors were coming from a specific source or they were just something that was “floating” out there.

“Um, what do you think, Brad?” Rinna answered sharply.

Goreski then added that’s how “these things work,” to which Rinna agreed.

“Let’s face it. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the star of the show. We are all interchangeable,” Rinna later added, suggesting Vanderpump was not the star of the show that many people felt she was.

The Rinnavtion: Getting Your Best Life Ever author also noted that there are no “gates” this season and that the women don’t dwell on an issue for too long before moving on. Puppy Gate and Panty Gate were serious topics of discussion in former seasons that dominated the storylines for weeks on end. According to Rinna, this won’t be the case for Season 10.

Previous reports have also debunked the “boring” rumors, where it appears as if Denise Richards will be at the center of a lot of drama for the season, which even includes her husband Aaron Phypers.

Returning alongside Rinna and Richards for the upcoming season is Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave. Newcomers Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais will join the women for their freshman season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut in early 2020 on Bravo.