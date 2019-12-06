‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Mariah Stands Up For A Friend

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 10 bring a clash between Devon and Amanda as Elena looks on in dismay while Abby and Chance gain a new connection. Plus, Mariah warns Summer about Kyle.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is on Devon’s (Bryton James) mind, according to SheKnows Soaps. That doesn’t bode well for Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). In fact, more than once, Elena has complained about Devon being overly concerned with Amanda. As for Devon, he still believes that Amanda somehow has his money. Yes, Colin (Tristan Rogers) is the one who took it and then escaped from jail, but he thinks Amanda is part of the con. There is no way that she just coincidentally looks like Hilary.

Ultimately, Elena surprises Devon, and she issues him an ultimatum, but not about their relationship. Elena admits that she’s been way too harsh on Amanda because she looks so much like Devon’s late wife. She encourages Devon to do the same.

Meanwhile, Chance (Donny Boaz) gets an offer from Abby (Melissa Ordway). She’s convinced that they make a great team, and even though she set up the whole jewel thief thing to get rid of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she appreciates Chance’s involvement. Chance admits that Abby never fooled him, but he teases her about her life of crime. While she’s obviously interested in something more than a working relationship, Abby offers Chance a job at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. She needs a head of security, and it seems like Chance Chancellor is just the man for the job. Of course, Chance may or may not be willing to take Abby up on her offer of employment.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) receives a warning from Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah is worried about her friend Kyle (Michael Mealor). She thinks that Summer is trying to make Kyle jealous by dating Theo (Tyler Johnson). However, Summer relays that she and Theo broke up, and for Mariah, that is far worse. Mariah is concerned that a single Summer will do her best to break up Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle), and she warns Summer about attempting to do something drastic like that.

However, Summer gets insulted at Mariah’s suggestion. After all, Summer is a human being with feelings. Undoubtedly she has proven herself over these past several months, especially since a piece of her liver saved Lola’s life. Even so, nobody can give Summer a break given her past behavior. Mariah certainly isn’t willing to see past Summer’s evil actions.