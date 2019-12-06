‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Enters Third Trimester Of Her Pregnancy, Shares Photos Of Baby Bump On Instagram

See Teddi Mellencamp's pregnancy progress.

Teddi Mellencamp is entering the third trimester of her third pregnancy.

Just under three months after publicly confirming the news of her third child, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member took to her Instagram page, where she revealed she is now in her third trimester and shared a series of photos taken during the second trimester of her pregnancy.

In all four photos, which were taken at 17 weeks, 20 weeks, 24 weeks, and 27 weeks, Mellencamp was seen posing with her hand on her hip while wearing a gray sports bra and matching gray leggings.

In September, after walking in her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards’ fashion show for her new clothing line, Mellencamp confirmed she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, will be welcoming their third child together early next year.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Mellencamp and Arroyave already share two children — daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5 — and Arroyave also has an older child — 10-year-old daughter Isabella — who he shares with an ex.

Although fans won’t be seeing Mellencamp welcome her third child on the show in March because they will have already wrapped production on the new episodes, it is likely that much of her pregnancy will be seen on the series. In fact, Mellencamp could be seen breaking the news to her co-stars during the upcoming season.

Mellencamp first confirmed her baby news with Us Weekly magazine. At the time, Mellencamp revealed that her kids were absolutely thrilled to be getting a new sibling. Months later, with a gender reveal on Instagram, she revealed she and Arroyave were expecting a girl.

Loading...

“They are so excited,” Mellencamp said of her older children and one stepdaughter. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

“They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!” the reality star added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans were completely shocked to learn of Mellencamp’s pregnancy news.

Mellencamp joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role during the show’s eighth season and has continued to be featured full-time ever since.