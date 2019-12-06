‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Suggests Kelly Dodd’s Engagement Ring Was Previously Owned By Another Woman

Tamra Judge claims Kelly Dodd's ring once belonged to a woman named Nicole.

Tamra Judge recently claimed Kelly Dodd’s engagement ring was previously owned by another woman.

While Dodd has been basking in the glow of her engagement to fiancé Rick Leventhal since he proposed to her with a stunning diamond ring in early November, her Real Housewives of Orange County star suggested during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Dodd’s ring isn’t all that special.

“Nicole wants her ring back,” Judge told the outlet, claiming Nicole is the “girl who used to own the ring.”

According to Judge, Dodd’s engagement ring is borrowed. As she explained, Dodd said she picked out the stunning diamond at a store, but it was evident that the ring didn’t actually fit Dodd’s finger and hadn’t yet been sized, which likely would have happened had she actually gone into the store and picked it out.

Leventhal proposed to Dodd one month ago on the terrace of his Big Apple apartment. The couple had been dating for just three months at the time and were first introduced by Dodd’s longtime friend Ramona Singer, of The Real Housewives of New York City, in the Hamptons.

Dodd split from her former husband Michael, the father of her 13-year-old daughter Jolie, in 2017 and was seen dating plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Judge made it clear that if Dodd was to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County cast and join the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City, she wouldn’t miss her.

Loading...

“Bye, b*tch!” Judge exclaimed.

Judge’s co-star and friend, Shannon Beador, who has also had plenty of on-screen issues with Dodd, also thought her potential exit from the show was a “great idea” and said she would “absolutely” be happy to see her go.

As Dodd and Leventhal prepare to say “I do” next year, Dodd has been considering her upcoming wedding and who will be invited. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently said that she wasn’t quite sure if any of her Orange County co-stars would be included on the guest list.

Although Dodd appears to be close with some of her co-stars, including Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Emily Simpson, she told host Andy Cohen during a panel event at BravoCon, via Us Weekly magazine, that she wasn’t ready to make a final decision about who would or would not be invited.