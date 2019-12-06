‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Hospitalized Amid Cancer Battle

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mom, Angie Douthit, has been hospitalized amid her battle with cancer. The reality show star updated fans on Twitter on Friday after Angie took to social media on Thursday to let everyone know she was in the hospital.

According to OK! Magzine, Angie posted the update by sharing a photo of her in a hospital bed. With her post, she revealed that the doctors had run “several tests” on her and that the doctors were concerned about her liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain. Angie revealed that she spent the day “praying” and included a Bible Verse at the beginning of her post.

She wrote in part, “God already knew it was going to happen and He already knew that I was going to desperately need Him today. I’ve had to close my eyes all day because everything was double and wavy. By keeping my eyes closed I spent the day praying and listening. Whatever you are going through today, try your best to listen to God.”

On Friday, Angie shared another update with fans via Instagram and let her followers know that the scans were “not good” and that her cancer had grown in both her liver and her brain.

Mackenzie took to Twitter to ask fans for prayers for her mom saying, “As you pray today for momma @angiedouthit please pray that she not be in pain anymore. Everything hurts right now and she is miserable” adding, “And just for her, remember to #alwaysbekind today and everyday.”

Many of Mackenzie’s followers chimed in and told Mackenzie they would be praying for her mom.

Throughout her entire battle, Angie has remained positive as she shared her journey with followers on social media. Both Mackenzie and Angie have shared updates over the past few months.

Mackenzie also shared a photo of a tattoo she has on her left arm which reads, “always be kind” in her mother’s handwriting. The photo had over 17,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments from Mackenzie’s followers who revealed they were keeping Mackenzie, her mom, and their entire family in their thoughts and prayers.

Mackenzie shared her life on the last few episodes of Teen Mom OG where cameras followed her life. Her mother, Angie, also appeared on the show and shared her cancer battle with audiences. She also appeared on the Teen Mom OG reunion where she opened up about her cancer.