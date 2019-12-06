Janet Jackson Looks Cozy In A Fur Jacket Designed By Stella McCartney

Janet Jackson attended the Fashion Awards in London earlier this week at Royal Albert Hall and made a surprise appearance. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker has been sharing photos from the night to her Instagram this week and has treated her 3.9 million followers with one more.

In her latest upload, Jackson looked cozy in a black Stella McCartney fur jacket. She paired the ensemble with a black beanie hat that had a white bow stitched on the side of it. Janet sported her dark long curly hair down and subtly smiled directly at the camera lens. She opted for a bold red lip to give the look a dash of color.

For her caption, she kept it simple and put a black heart emoji.

In the span of 20 hours, Jackson post racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 770 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“I love you Queen to the moon and back,” one user wrote.

“WORK IT JAY. I’M LOVING THE BLACK,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Janet, you are such a beautiful and elegant woman,” a third follower remarked.

“You age backwards. You’re beautiful,” a fourth fan commented.

On the night, Janet honored Rihanna with the Urban Luxe Award for her own fashion brand, Fenty.

“You’re loved for your style, your boldness and for your strength as a woman. You’re respected as a successful artist, fashion icon and activist,” she told Rihanna on stage.

Afterwards, the duo posed for several photos and looked very happy to be in each other’s company. They shared a heartfelt conversation which can be seen in a mini video clip uploaded to Janet’s account.

In a photo with Anna Wintour from the same night, Jackson took off her fur coat and displayed what she wore underneath. The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker opted for all-black and wore a blazer jacket with a sweatshirt underneath and paired the ensemble with loose-fitted pants.

It seems Janet is still in London and is spending time with her son, Eissa, 2.

One hour ago, she shared photos of a mini Christmas tree with multicolored lights and ball-balls on it and a wreath with a cute red bow that appear to be placed on the back of a seat in a car. For her caption, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper mentioned they were for her “baby” and put the hashtag “HolidayTime.”

The post quickly achieved over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments.