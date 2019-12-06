Blake Shelton Reflects On ‘Turmoil’ Of Miranda Lambert Divorce When He Started Dating Gwen Stefani

Blake's opening up about a time when there was "so much turmoil" in his life surrounding his high-profile romances.

Blake Shelton opened up about the “turmoil” in his life when he announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert and his subsequent high-profile romance with current girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The country superstar got very candid about his romantic past in a new interview with Nashville Lifestyles, where he admitted that a lot of his past music reminds him of that particularly turbulent time in his life.

In the new interview, Blake said that his 2016 album If I’m Honest and the 2017 follow-up Texoma Shore both remind him of Miranda and Gwen respectively.

“It just seems like such a long time ago because there was so much turmoil in my life,” Blake told the site as he reflected on his older songs featured on the two albums. He said that it feels like he released some of that music 20 years ago.

He added that “things just really calmed down and got into a good place now.”

“It went by so fast that part of me misses that time a little bit – when I was first meeting Gwen and getting together with her, and getting over the divorce,” he continued.

Blake then added, “A lot of things were going on and I didn’t have enough time to absorb all of that, so I love hearing those songs. They take me back.”

Notably, Blake and Miranda announced their surprising divorce in July 2015 after four years of marriage. The split sparked a media firestorm that only intensified when he got together with Gwen after they first met while both serving as coaches on The Voice.

The couple went public with their relationship around three months after Blake’s divorce in October 2015, shortly after Gwen split with her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale.

The country star took a bit of a break from music during that time. He released the album Bringing Back the Sunshine in 2014, but didn’t release another album until If I’m Honest two years later in May of 2016, which was almost a year after his divorce hit the headlines.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Blake previously confirmed that much of that record and Texoma Shore were inspired by his split from Miranda and subsequent romance with Gwen. Miranda has also admitted that she wrote about the divorce in her own music, and has called her 2016 album The Weight of These Wings her “healing device” that helped her to deal with the very public breakup.

Blake spoke out about his old music because some of the songs from those two albums are set to feature on his upcoming release, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which is a Greatest Hits release with a few new songs.

Loading...

One of the new tracks is a brand new duet with Gwen called “Nobody But You,” which Blake also spoke about in the same new interview.

“The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time,” he said of the song.

Blake added that the lyrics in the track are “so honest and just say it how it is,” and noted that it’s not only “perfect” for him and Gwen but also for a lot of other couples as he hinted that it tells the story of their romance.