Kelly Ripa Shows Up With Anderson Cooper To Celebrate Everyday Heroes In A Throwback Snap Of The Smiling Duo

Kelly Ripa turned nostalgic on Instagram on Thursday when she posted an update that included Anderson Cooper and that hearkened back to 2013.

She and the television news reporter were taking a selfie at the annual CNN Heroes event. Meanwhile, the upcoming program’s Instagram feed also uploaded the same throwback shot an hour after Kelly shared the endearing photo. Both versions heralded this year’s event honoring “everyday people making a difference in their communities” in a special television program set to air on CNN on Sunday starting at 8 p.m., ET.

Meanwhile, the image Kelly put on social media from 5 years ago included the two friends/colleagues as she took their selfie.

For the shot, Anderson rocked his signature white hair and a lovely grin that created his dimples. The broadcast journalist, who was camera ready, wore a navy blue suit jacket, a fresh-pressed cream-colored shirt, and a solid blue tie.

Kelly also wore blue, but her cutting edge frock was a bit less business-like. Instead of being all buttoned up, she chose to rock a backless dress with a high neck. Her hair, parted in the middle, was slightly wavy and shorter than how she wears her tresses these days. The light-colored locks hit at chin level. As she held up her phone for the shot of the two, Kelly also showed her enviable dimples as she posed in profile with Anderson’s arm around her back.

The background of the photo looked like a party was happening. A man stood to one side, holding a plate of goodies, while others also seemed to be ready to dine on what looked like gourmet treats. A massive monitor featuring the CNN logo in neon could be seen on the back wall while the large room was full of nicely dressed people, many of whom mingled with each other.

Kelly’s most recent Instagram update earned the talk show host plenty of attention from her 2.6 million followers. Within two hours of going live, the social media share received more than 11,000 likes and more than 150 comments, including some from Kelly, who often responds to the comments she reads on her post, liking some and also responding in kind.

“Yay! My favorite time of year with two of my favorite people. May I re share this to promote it?” one Instagram user asked the star.

“Yes,” Kelly answered.

“Fave awards show,” said actress Holly Robinson Peete.

“Same,” replied Kelly, who added a red heart emoji to her comment.

“We need more of this kind of event,” asserted a third follower.

“I agree,” responded Kelly.

This is not the first time the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback photo on Instagram. Last month, she posted a picture of her entire family from their 2011 Thanksgiving celebration.