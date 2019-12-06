‘Game Of Thrones’: Watch The Deleted Scenes From The Final Season

Some scenes featuring Daenerys Targaryen were cut from the final season of 'Game of Thrones.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

For those who are looking for some extra Game of Thrones content, the new DVD and Blu-ray release are just what fans need. According to CNET, the new release will feature previously unaired and deleted scenes to excite fans of the hit epic fantasy series.

While some of the scenes are pretty self-explanatory as to why they were deleted, there are also some gems in the mix. In addition, for fans of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), it is a feast of new footage. Included in the outtakes are scenes featuring Daenerys with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Missandei (‎Nathalie Emmanuel).

The scene involving Missandei has particular humor as the character asks for leave from Daenerys once Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) is told to rest up. Daenerys, who obviously knows that Missandei wants to follow Grey Worm but will not say outright, asks her if she is ill. Finally, Missandei says that she has a headache and Daenerys then allows her to leave.

Helen Sloan / HBO

The other scene featuring Daenerys occurs while she is walking with Jon Snow and they encounter the loyalty of her army, the Unsullied. However, she also encounters the fact that some fighting for her cause may not be as enamored with the leader.

Other scenes are also featured. These include an extended scene from down in the crypts during the Battle of Winterfell. Another scene also includes more detail involving Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and Alys Karstark (Megan Parkinson).

For those that are hoping that the alternative ending scene mentioned by Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju, gets featured in the deleted scenes on the upcoming DVD, the news is not great. Unfortunately, this humorous alternative ending still remains hidden — for now, at least.

Ads previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new DVD and Blu-ray release also reveals the final fate of Daenerys after her body is carried away by her dragon.

You can watch the deleted scenes in the clip below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones, available on DVD and Blu-ray, was released on Tuesday. Along with this, viewers can also purchase a box set of the entire TV series.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.