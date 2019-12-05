‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Shares Her Family Christmas Card On Instagram

Denise Richards is seen with her husband and three kids.

Denise Richards has just shared her family’s official Christmas card for 2019.

Following in the footsteps of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and friend, Kyle Richards, who shared her own family’s holiday card days ago, the actress-turned-reality-star uploaded a post with her followers on December 2 that included her husband of one year, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, including Sam and Lola Sheen and Eloise Richards.

In the photo, which Bravo TV‘s Lookbook shared with readers this week, Richards’ stunning daughters posed alongside her and Phypers in Malibu, California, while wearing different white shirts and jeans. As the outlet explained, the RHOBH star’s two oldest kids, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, showed off their long blond locks as they stood with their hands on their hips on each side of the group photo. Meanwhile, her youngest daughter Eloise, who she adopted in 2011, wore a tank top and had her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Richards has been living with her family in Malibu for years but was displaced at the end of last year after the home she was living in was damaged by the Woolsey fire. At the time, she chronicled her hotel stays on Instagram and provided regular updates regarding the many evacuation orders.

While Richards and Phypers’ relationship was spotlighted throughout the ninth season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans didn’t see much drama out of the two of them. Instead, they were seen preparing for their Malibu wedding in September 2018 and getting to know their co-stars.

As for what fans should expect to see from Richards and Phypers during the series’ upcoming 10th season, it was reported by The Inquisitr last month that the couple was actually in the midst of the cast’s drama. As an insider explained to Hollywood Life at the time, Richards has been struggling to get along with her co-stars and isn’t as close to the women as she was last year.

“They’re all upset that she’s never around and find it really unfair, but Denise is busy working. They all feel like they have to work, too, so she should want to come to things as much as they do and she doesn’t,” the insider explained. “Things have escalated on occasion and her husband Aaron has been at the center of a lot of drama.”