‘Game Of Thrones’: Showrunners Finally Reveal What Drogon Did With Daenerys At The End Of Season 8

'Game of Thrones' showrunners have revealed what really happened to Daenerys after the credits rolled on the final season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

When Season 8 of HBO‘s Game of Thrones concluded, many fans were left wondering what happened to the body of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Now, according to The Sun, series showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have finally revealed Daenerys’ final fate.

The final season of the hit epic fantasy series dealt with the ultimate fight for dominance over the seven kingdoms of Westeros. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) was in power at the start of the season. However, Daenerys was also actively planning to take the throne from Cersei, since she was a direct descendant of the ruler that had been overthrown by the Baratheons prior to the start of Game of Thrones.

Daenerys finally managed to overthrow Cersei in the final season. However, she did it with brutal force. She snapped and destroyed King’s Landing, and many innocent civilians were killed in the process. Considering many still remembered the brutal regime of her father, Aerys II Targaryen, also known as the Mad King, her nephew, Jon Snow, killed her, rather than have another mad ruler on the Iron Throne.

Helen Sloan / HBO

After this occurred, Daenerys’ last remaining dragon, Drogon, flew in and was seen to be visibly upset by her death. The beast then melted the Iron Throne, before picking up her limp body and flying away. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been much speculation about what happened to Daenerys’ body after that, including the fact that Drogon may have eaten her.

However, Benioff and Weiss have now addressed Daenerys’ fate in an interview that will be included in the final season’s DVD and Blu-ray special features.

“Drogon’s not going to eat you — he’s not a cat,” Benioff said.

So, what really happened then?

According to the showrunners, Daenerys was taken to Volantis, which is the Targaryen homeland. It is also where they raised their dragons all those years prior to their downfall. This means that Drogon will not only be returning Daenerys to her ancestral home, but the animal will also be going to a place where his ancestors came from.

This was hinted at in the final season of Game of Thrones when Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) noted that the dragon was last seen heading in that direction. Now, for fans of the series, this has finally been confirmed.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.