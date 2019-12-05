Reality Steve’s ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease Of Peter Weber’s Season: ‘This Was Not A Normal Ending’

The premiere of Peter Weber’s run as The Bachelor is only about a month away and spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild journey. Blogger Reality Steve has been sharing plenty of intriguing tidbits about what went down during filming and his new podcast hinted at some chaos potentially happening at the final rose ceremony.

In his newly-released podcast shared via his blog, Reality Steve said that there is one thing about how Peter’s season ends that he feels absolutely confident in saying at this point. In previous updates, he has said that he has heard plenty about that final rose ceremony. However, he had not yet been certain enough to run with what he had heard.

Up to this point, Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed many key eliminations throughout Peter’s journey. The blogger detailed that Kelsey Weier was eliminated after hometowns, that there was a lot of drama related to Victoria Fuller, and that Peter’s final two were Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Reality Steve has maintained these spoilers are still true.

He has also noted that there are rumors swirling around Madison’s hometown that she ended up engaged to Peter. However, new The Bachelor spoilers from the gossip guru suggest that there’s something more to this season’s ending.

Unfortunately, Reality Steve still isn’t ready to share specifics regarding what he is hearing about that final rose ceremony. In fact, he seems to be saying that he’s not sure what to make of the rumors he’s heard.

“I can say with about as much certainty as possible that this was not a normal ending this season,” hinted Reality Steve.

He explained that the final rose ceremony supposedly happened late afternoon or early evening on November 17 in Australia. The Bachelor spoiler king pointed out that this would mean that in the United States, the ceremony was happening quite late November 16 or in the early hours of November 17, given the time difference.

Why this timing and time difference seems to be essential to knowing something unusual happened at that point, Reality Steve didn’t reveal.

All he would really say is that when that final rose ceremony was supposedly happening, Peter did not have his runner-up show up, dump her, have his chosen gal come, give her the final rose, and propose.

What did happen at that stage? Reality Steve admits that he is not sure yet. He teased that Peter might be engaged now, or he might not be. He also noted that even if Peter did not get engaged on November 17 in Australia, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t propose a few days later. Reality Steve did say that he has no idea if a delayed engagement happened.

“That’s the best I have for you right now. So hopefully, that’ll tide you over for a while,” shared the blogger.

Is Peter engaged to either Madi or Hannah Ann? Did something wonky go down at that final rose ceremony as Reality Steve suggests? Fans are chomping at the bit for solid The Bachelor spoilers about that final ceremony, but, at least for the moment, it seems they are going to be left hanging.