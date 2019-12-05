‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Manipulates Hope After Learning Of Plans To Leave Forrester Creations

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will try to manipulate Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The designer will be very upset after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) relays some news about Hope’s future. Thomas will strike back the only way he knows how — using his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

According to She Knows Soaps, Liam will tell Thomas that Hope plans to take some time off from work. She wants to spend some time with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) to get to know her daughter better. Of course, Thomas wants Hope at the office and will reject the idea of her leaving the company for a while.

After Thomas and Liam get into a squabble, the designer will change tactics. He will approach Hope and tell her that he needs her at Forrester Creations. He is the lead designer for Hope For The Future and he will come up with a plan for her to stay at the fashion house. Thomas realizes the best shot he has at getting closer to Hope is if they spend a lot of time together at work. For that to happen, he has to orchestrate a fashion show.

Thomas will manipulate Hope into staying at Forrester Creations. The soap opera spoilers state that Thomas will use Hope’s affection for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to get her to do his bidding. He knows that she will do anything for the little boy and that he just needs to mention Douglas’ name to manipulate her.

Thomas also knows that she is very sensitive about Hope For The Future and that she feels her line is better than Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Intimates range. He will decide to play Steffy against Hope, knowing that Hope won’t back down from a challenge against his sister. This way, Hope will have to spend more time at work with him.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hope and Steffy will go head-to-head in the weeks to come. Both ladies will have a lot riding on the fashion show competition and will pull out all the stops. Steffy feels that Hope has taken a lot from her already and will prepare to go to battle. On the other hand, Hope is also hungry for a win after losing out to Steffy the previous year. This time the blonde will leave nothing to chance as she pursues victory for her fashion line.