‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, December 4: Liam Warns Hope About Thanksgiving With Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, December 4 features a sweet moment between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas Spencer (Henry Joseph Samiri). The little boy told his new mother that he loved her and she assured him that she felt the same way. Douglas wanted to know if she would also be at his grandfather’s dinner the following day. This alarmed Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) because that would mean that they would be spending Thanksgiving with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per She Knows Soaps.

Hope remarked that Douglas was such a sweet brother to Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Although Liam agreed that Douglas was cute, he had to wonder if the entire situation was not confusing the little boy. Liam steered the topic back to spending Thanksgiving with Thomas. He didn’t think that Thomas was a safe person. After promising to watch out for Thomas, Hope and Liam hugged. As reported by The Inquisitr, they agreed that Thanksgiving was about family. Hope told Douglas that she was honored to be his mother.

At the cliff house, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) played with his granddaughter. When Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) took her daughter to her room, Ridge tackled Thomas about signing Hope’s adoption papers. Steffy returned, and together with Ridge, they blasted Thomas for his decision.

After Ridge left, Thomas told Steffy that he could not pretend to be sad that their father’s marriage was over. Steffy was uncertain if Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) would actually end their union. Thomas had plans for his future. He wanted to be with Hope, and he wanted Steffy to get back together with Liam. Steffy thought that her brother was delusional and needed to face reality.

When your boss thinks you’re going to stop watching #BoldandBeautiful at work. pic.twitter.com/zFS8LI5iFZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2019

At the Forrester mansion, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) invited Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to Thanksgiving dinner. She said that if Ridge confirmed that the would also be coming, she would seat him next to Shauna. Quinn felt that it was only a matter of time before they ended up in bed together. Shauna felt that she had a lot to be thankful for, especially after the kiss that she and Ridge shared.

Loading...

Later, Shauna told Ridge that Quinn knew about the kiss because she saw them. She assured Ridge that Quinn wouldn’t say anything to anyone about it. Shauna also told Ridge that she had no expectations as far as he was concerned. Ridge kissed Shauna again after he told her how much her understanding meant to him.