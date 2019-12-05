Kelly Ripa Shows Off Svelte Figure In Beautiful White Dress On ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa is flooring viewers with another incredibly gorgeous look. As her fans know, Ripa has become something of a fashion icon over the years, regularly showing off her amazing figure in a number of dresses both on her Instagram page as well as on the set of her hit show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. On today’s episode, the mother of three strutted her stuff in another beautiful dress.

This morning, the show’s Instagram page shared a video of Kelly and Ryan ahead of the show. The short clip started off with audience members dancing on the set just as they do prior to every episode, before the camera panned over to Kelly and Ryan doing their usual walk from backstage on to the set. Kelly looked like a breath of fresh air, wearing her short, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The mother of three looked classy and beautiful in a white dress that featured a v-neck. The white ensemble had three-quarter-length sleeves and cinched in the middle, showing off her trim waist. The dress hit just below her knee but still offered fans generous views of her toned and tanned legs as she completed the look with a pair of metallic heels. Ryan himself looked dapper in a tailored blue suit.

The post has only been live on the show’s Instagram page for under an hour, but it’s earning them a decent amount of attention already with over 200 likes and more than a dozen comments. Some fans took to the post to let Ripa know that they love her beautiful dress, while many others expressed their dismay over the impeachment hearings causing them to miss part of the show.

“I love Kelly’s dress today. She always looks terrific, but today’s dress speaks to my aging hippie soul,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“What channel can I watch it on since the special report cut you guys off of channel 6 ABC,” another chimed in.

“Hope you’re not preempted today in my area,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa delighted her army of Instagram followers with a rare family photo that included her husband, Mark Consuelos, and three children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos. In the photo, the beautiful family posed together on Thanksgiving, and it comes as no shock that the post racked up over 171,000 likes.