Gwen Stefani Performs In Sheer Fishnet Top & Corset Leotard For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

On December 4, Gwen Stefani was a part of the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special that aired on NBC. According to Pop Culture, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker kicked things off with a rendition of her own Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” that features her boyfriend Blake Shelton. For the performance, Stefani cemented her fashion icon status and wore an eye-catching ensemble.

Gwen stunned in a long-sleeved sheer fishnet-style top and wore a gold and black corset leotard over the top. She paired the look with fishnet tights and black thigh-high latex boots. Stefani rocked her blond locks up in a ponytail and applied her signature red lipstick. She was joined by five female dancers who were in red and gold outfits and black boots also.

The set looked super festive and was filled with white lights and Christmas decorations.

On Instagram, Gwen shared a couple of photos from the filming, which saw her having a blast. The two posts racked up more than 26,000 likes each and hundreds of comments, proving to be popular with her 9.4 million followers.

“Thank you for taking a picture with me that night, Christmas came early for me this year,” one user wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

“Been in the game this long and still got it, round of applause queen,” another shared.

“I can’t get enough of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas!”,” a third fan remarked.

“This was so much fun! So blessed to have been there to experience this!” a fourth follower commented.

Stefani is no stranger to the world of Christmas music. In 2017, she released her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which she revealed was something she had always wanted to do. The project consisted of new original tracks and well-known classics. The lead single with Shelton was the album title track.

“The way it works is you have to get it done really early. I had no idea that I would be able to write so quickly because I’m such a slow writer. It just came right out. I did six songs in three sessions,” the “4 in the Morning” songstress said.

According to Billboard, the record peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard 200, becoming her fourth solo top 20 album.

Last year, she re-issued the album with five new tracks — two originals and three covers, per Billboard. Gwen covered “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Feliz Navidad,” and wrote “Cheer For The Elves” and “Secret Santa.”