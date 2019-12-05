Julie Chen Moonves Shares Photo Of Her Family’s Lavish Christmas Tree As Fans Demand Answers On ‘Big Brother’

The longtime CBS host is in holiday mode as fans ask about the status of her reality show.

Julie Chen Moonves posted a gorgeous photo of her Christmas tree. The Big Brother host took to Instagram to share a photo of her lavish holiday tree, and while some fans were mesmerized by its center stage placement, others were more concerned about the status of the star’s CBS reality show.

Julie’s Instagram photo showed off a large sparkly tree adorned with red, white, and silver glass Christmas ornaments and coordinating ribbon garland. The tree appears to be stationed in the center of a living room area with a fireplace nearby. White lights glow throughout its branches, and a white satin tree skirt is draped across the bottom.

In the comments section to the post, Julie’s friends and followers raved about the gorgeous, rich-looking tree. Others noted that despite Julie’s husband Les Moonves’ shocking ouster from CBS last year, the Chen Moonves’ are still living the good life.

“Still living large not hurting one but,” one follower commented.

While the post was meant to highlight the family’s stunning tree, several fans used the comments section to question the status of the celebrity-themed wintertime version of Big Brother or a potential all-star season of the show.

“Very pretty, but what is going on with Celebrity Big Brother? And happy holiday to you and your family,” one follower wrote.

“Ok cool now tell us [about] Allstars 2,” another wrote.

“BB better hurry up!” a third fan added.

Loading...

Julie did not respond to the comments about her tree or about Big Brother, but he shouldn’t be surprised that fans are asking about the status of the show. Loyal followers of the long-running reality show were recently dismayed to find that Big Brother: Celerity Edition was not announced as part of CBS’ winter schedule. The celebrity edition aired the past two winters on the network.

In addition, Julie’s recent social media teasers had fans thinking that an all-stars season featuring past Big Brother contestants could be in the works for this winter. In October, the CBS star posted a series of photos of her dressed up as iconic Big Brother players. She claimed it was in the spirit of Halloween, but fans were convinced it was a hint about a special season.

Julie’s Christmas tree photo comes days after she posted a series of snaps that showed off a lavish Thanksgiving Day feast that she hosted at her home. While Big Brother’s special editions may be in limbo, Julie’s holiday spirit certainly isn’t.