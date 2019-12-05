Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Fitted Jumpsuit Ahead Of New ‘X Factor’ Show

Nicole Scherzinger is gearing up for a new series of The X Factor in the U.K. and shared a number of photos of herself on Instagram to promote the show. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper attached three photos in black-and-white within one post and looked nothing short of amazing.

Scherzinger rocked a fitted plaid jumpsuit that fell to the floor and covered her shoes. Underneath, she sported a long-sleeved patterned shirt. Nicole unzipped the jumpsuit to show off more detailing on the shirt and wrapped the belt on the garment tightly around her waist.

Scherzinger accessorized herself with multiple rings and huge hoop earrings. She sported her dark hair up in a ponytail and made it look effortless to be that glamorous.

In the first photo, the “Right There” songstress displayed her sharp jawline in a shot where she posed slightly to the side. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and placed her arms beside her.

The second image showed off her outfit in a full-length shot. Scherzinger looked straight to the camera with her head slightly tilted up and oozed confidence.

In a more close-up photo, Nicole leant forward and pouted with her eyes squinted.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Looking like a million,” one user wrote.

“Queen!!! You are the best! So excited to you on the new show,” another shared.

“You are so inspirational to me, it’s unreal. Love you woman!” a third follower remarked.

“Wow, this look is AMAZING!!!!” a fourth fan commented, adding a red heart emoji.

For her caption, Scherzinger said she can’t wait to be a part of The X Factor: The Band, which starts on Monday, December 9, on ITV.

Loading...

The “Baby Love” hitmaker recently just wrapped up the celebrity series of The X Factor last weekend. On the live show, she reunited with the Pussycat Dolls for their first performance in over a decade. The group performed a medley of their hits — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up” — and debuted a new song, “React.”

Not only is Sherzinger a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. but she is also on the panel for The Masked Singer in the U.S. alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” entertainer uses her platform on social media to promote the many jobs she currently has.