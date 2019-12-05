‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Abby Fires Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 6, bring significant concerns from Adam about Connor. Plus, Abby goes to great lengths to rid herself of Phyllis.

Because Connor (Judah Mackey) continues to mention a monster inside himself, Adam (Mark Grossman) is concerned about his influence on his son, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam is convinced that he has innate darkness inside himself, and he’s afraid that Connor inherited it from him. Adam desperately doesn’t want his son to be like him, and there’s at least a part of Adam that believes if he isn’t in Connor’s life like Victor (Eric Braeden) wasn’t in his growing up, Connor could become darker. On the other hand, Adam worries that he is harming his son, given all the poor choices that Adam himself has made over the years. He certainly hasn’t treated his Newman family very well, and that family is also Connor’s family.

For a while, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) also worried about Adam’s lousy influence on Connor. However, after Connor spoke up about how much he wanted to be with Adam, she took a second look at the situation. Given how much Connor enjoys spending time with Adam, it’s softened Chelsea’s heart toward her ex-husband.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) spar. The Grand Phoenix Hotel was Phyllis’s baby, but she ended up losing it, and now Abby considers it hers. While Phyllis managed to worm her way back into a partnership at the hotel, things haven’t gone well with her partners Abby and Chelsea. Given the fact that Abby believes Phyllis is spying on her and Chelsea, things are getting even worse. It looks like Abby will stop at nothing to take down Phyllis and kick her out of the forced partnership at the hotel.

While Phyllis lives at The Grand Phoenix, Abby fires her. She even manages to insinuate that Phyllis has something to do with the recent jewel robberies that have plagued the hotel in recent days. The drama is certainly something that the hotel doesn’t need right now, which is why Abby points to Phyllis as the culprit. Phyllis is furious at what Abby is suggesting, and she vows to retain her rightful place at the property. After all, without Phyllis, the idea of the fancy hotel never would’ve happened. Ultimately, Abby has some big tricks up her sleeve, and it is quite clear that she means business about ousting her unwanted partner.