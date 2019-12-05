‘Vikings’ Season 6 Premiere: Mystery Of Floki’s Disappearance Deepens As Kjetill Flatnose Returns To Kattegat

Floki's fate remains a mystery to the people of Kattegat as Season 6 of 'Vikings' premieres.

Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings was very challenging for the boatmaker, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). After leading a new settlement to Iceland, Floki discovered just how hard it was to get the Vikings to change their ways. By the end of the season, he had stepped off on his own and was last seen apparently crushed to death by an avalanche in a cave. While Metro points out that Floki will make a return — of sorts — in Season 6, the actor who plays Floki has previously hinted that his character did not survive.

Leading up to the Season 6 premiere, History Channel featured an hour-long special that looked at Floki and the history of this character in the Viking sagas. However, Skarsgard had previously stated via his Instagram account that Floki did not survive the avalanche.

“Who’s ready for Season 6?” Gustaf captioned an image of the new Season 6 poster of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig).

“Floki might not have made it out of the cave but I’m as excited as the rest of you to follow the fates of all the other characters!”

While his fate may seem pretty clearcut to the audience, the mystery of his disappearance is apparent to the other characters in the Season 6 premiere of Vikings. When Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) reappeared in Kattegat, questions were raised by both Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and his half-brother, King Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), regarding the fate of Floki.

In fact, Ubbe declares that he plans to travel to Iceland and find out what really happened to Floki. Torvi (Georgia Hirst), his wife, agrees to go with him. However, their plans are delayed while Bjorn deals with issues arising regarding King Harald. This means that it could be some time before Ubbe and Torvi will finally be able to travel to Iceland and find out the true fate of this character.

Kjetill’s story does seem to align with what viewers saw in Season 5. However, it does become apparent during the two-hour premiere episode that perhaps Kjetill is withholding information regarding Floki’s disappearance. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bjorn goes so far as to tell Kjetill that he believes the Viking is withholding information and then suggests that Kjetill help Bjorn free King Harald from the clutches of King Olaf (Steven Berkoff) rather than have him continue to suspect Kjetill’s honesty. Kjetill agrees to Bjorn’s suggestion but viewers will just have to wait and see how this story continues to unfold as Season 6 of Vikings continues.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m.