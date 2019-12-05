‘Vikings’ Season 6 Premiere: Lagertha Retires As Viewers Are Rewarded With Memories Of Ragnar

Lagertha decides to retire and become a farmer in the Season 6 premiere of 'Vikings.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, things look set to quiet down regarding the famous shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). A clip released by TV Line in anticipation of the Season 6 return of History Channel’s Vikings showed Lagertha wanting to retire from the limelight and settle down on a farm.

“I wish you well in your enterprise, my dear son,” Lagetha says in the Season 6 clip.

“And, I am sure you will succeed, [Bjorn]. But, in the future, you will have to do it without me.”

This conversation was had after her son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), had asked for the continued support from those around him regarding his rulership. Lagertha, however, revealed that she no longer wanted any part in the Viking way of life.

“I have seen enough of war, I have seen enough of death,” she continued.

Now that the premiere episode has aired, viewers got to see Lagertha reveal that she truly did want to settle down and retire from a life of battle. She no longer wanted fame but, instead, wished to return to a time in her life when she was the happiest: as a farmer alongside her first husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

During the two-hour episode, viewers got to see Lagertha as she searched for the perfect location. With Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) at her side, the aging shieldmaiden finally discovered the perfect place in which she could settle down and tend to the land.

It was at this point that viewers were treated to some flashback scenes involving Lagertha and Ragnar. While it seems unlikely that Ragnar would ever make a return in the final season of Vikings, viewers have been hoping for such an event. Considering the famous Viking died in Season 4, many fans were hopeful but resigned to the fact that they would never see this character again. However, History Channel has managed to surprise and delight fans with this special flashback sequence that showed Lagertha and Ragnar at a much happier point in their lives.

While Lagertha was shown to bury her sword in the latest episode and vowed to the gods that she will never fight again, fans are also hoping that this will not really be the end of Lagertha’s shieldmaiden days. Viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out more about Lagertha’s fate. However, People has also suggested that Lagertha will still have at least one more battle ahead of her in Season, although, this may be an emotional battle rather than a physical one.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m.