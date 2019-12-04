‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Discusses Friendship With Brandi Glanville As The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Reacts On Twitter

Kelly Dodd chatted about her relationship with her fellow 'housewife' on 'WWHL.'

Kelly Dodd has Bravo TV friends outside of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

In addition to being close with The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley, Dodd revealed on last night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, that she is also friends with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Brandi Glanville and planning to visit her soon.

“I am [friends with her]. Actually, she just invited me to go to her house and hang out with her. I love Brandi Glanville,” Glanville told Cohen, via Bravo TV.

Earlier this year, Dodd and Glanville were seen chatting with one another on Twitter. In October, they appeared alongside one another on Watch What Happens Live.

Following Tuesday night’s episode of Cohen’s show, Glanville responded to Dodd’s mention on her Twitter page.

“I [love] you [Kelly Dodd],” she tweeted.

Glanville also got in on the Real Housewives of Orange County drama by suggesting that Dodd’s co-stars have been hypocritical towards her throughout the new episodes of Season 14. As fans will recall, Dodd has slammed her co-stars recently for making threats against her but criticizing her for doing the same to them.

“You get what you get when your [sic] a hypocrite,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville shared her thoughts on the drama Dodd was experiencing with The Real Housewives of Orange County cast during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October. She admitted that she was feeling bad for her fellow Bravolebrity because she was being used by the rest of the cast.

“They’re all using her, to go after her so she reacts, so [they’ll] have a storyline,” Glanville explained.

According to Glanville, she and Dodd have been friends for years and understand one another. So, when she sees how Dodd’s co-stars have gone after her for a reaction, she completely gets why they would do so, as they are both reactionary people.

“They’d rather go after her, so she looks like the bad guy because she reacts the same way I react! So, I understand her, but we’ve been friends for years,” Glanville said.

Throughout their years-long friendship, Dodd and Glanville have bonded over their roles on The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Orange County. At times, Glanville has given Dodd advice about how she should be dealing with her co-stars.