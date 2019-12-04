Caitlyn Jenner Confesses To Not Knowing Any Kanye West Songs In Awkward Reality TV Moment

Kanye is married to her daughter, but Caitlyn couldn't name one of the rapper's hits.

Caitlyn Jenner admitted she doesn’t know any Kanye West songs even though the rapper is married to her daughter Kim Kardashian, the Daily Mail reported.

The 70-year-old reality star, who’s currently participating in the hit Australian show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, had her secret exposed when she was asked to sing a Kanye song by her campmates. The show involves a series of celebrities taking on challenges and trying to survive in the jungle.

Caitlyn had to admit that she couldn’t do so in front of the viewing audience, realizing what she’d been tasked with.

“Unfortunately I don’t know any Kanye West songs!”

“I’m going to get in so much trouble when I get home,” she then said to Nadine Cole, the former singer of English-Irish pop group Girls Aloud.

This scene came about because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was randomly playing the part of the Fairy Godmother in a pantomime the contestants of the show were putting on, one titled “Critterella.” As one might imagine, things took a turn for the strange in short order.

At one point the narrator, voiced by British journalist Kate Garraway, said Caitlyn would come on singing one of Kanye’s songs. Unfortunately, she couldn’t.

Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty

Given that Kanye West has many hits to choose from — from “Gold Digger” and “Stronger” to “Heartless” and “All of the Lights” — it seemed a task well-suited for the reality TV star and former athlete. The TV personality might need to do some explaining to Kim when she eventually returns home from her Aussie adventure.

Unfortunately, Kim might not be the only daughter Caitlyn will need to make right.

Earlier in the series, Caitlyn told some of the other contestants that she hadn’t spoken to Khloe Kardashian in around “five or six years”, ever since she started her process of transitioning.

Caitlyn poured her heart out on screen over the matter.

“I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was p***ed off about something through this whole process… It’s been five or six years and I’ve really haven’t talked to her since. I don’t know what it is, and that’s all I can say.”

“We were really close, I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are. I really don’t know,” Caitlyn concluded.

Yet, according to TMZ, Khloe has no idea what Caitlyn is talking about, being completely blindsided by her parent’s comment.

The owner of Good American has reportedly said that there’s no lack of love between her and Caitlyn at all.