Janet Jackson’s ‘Unbreakable’ Named One Of Most Overlooked Albums Of The Decade

With the decade coming to an end, Entertainment Weekly has listed what they believe are the 10 most overlooked albums released in the 2010s. One of the biggest names on the list, Janet Jackson, is placed at No. 3 for her Unbreakable record.

The publication insisted that Jackson reaffirmed her place in the pop pantheon with the 2015 release. The LP saw the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” icon reunite with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who she goes way back with.

“It’s such a broad concept,” Lewis said about the album.

“You can think of it many different ways. Some people think of unbreakable as being hard, but I think unbreakable is just being able to be vulnerable and to be able to withstand what comes to you. She’s lived a lot of life in the last few years.”

Entertainment Weekly described the lead single, “No Sleeep,” as sultry. The publication also claimed that the track “Take Me Away” and collaboration with Missy Elliott, “BURNITUP!” brought the New Jack Swing sound into the 21st century with “grace and bravado.”

Unbreakable became Janet’s seventh chart-topper on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and cemented her status as a legend in music. It debuted at the top of the chart in its first week and shifted an impressive 116,000 units. According to Entertainment Weekly, the LP helped her be the third act to achieve No. 1 albums in each of the last four decades. Other artists to achieve this status include Barbra Streisand and Bruce Springsteen.

Not only was Unbreakable Janet’s first release since 2008’s Discipline, but it was also released via her own independent label, Rhythm Nation.

To support the record, she embarked on a tour named after the album. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the tour made her roughly $626,000 per night from ticket sales alone.

Other acts on the list include a range of musicians such as Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, La Roux, and Maxwell.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie kick off the list with their 2017 release, Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie. Described as McVie and Buckingham’s most engaging work in years, Entertainment Weekly claimed the record has the “sparkling, melodic bounce” that Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours has.

Gerard Way’s debut solo album, Hesitant Alien, released in 2014 made No. 7, and La Roux’s second studio album, Trouble In Paradise, released the same year is ranked at No. 6.

Maxwell’s 2016 blackSUMMERS’night record topped the list for its “ornate arrangements and left-turn-filled songwriting.”

The full list is as follows:

10. Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie — Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie (2017)

9. Jeff Rosenstock — Worry. (2016)

8. Warpaint — The Fool (2010)

7. Gerard Way — Hesitant Alien (2014)

6. La Roux — Trouble In Paradise (2014)

5. The Strokes — Angles (2011)

4. Dr. Dre — Compton (2015)

3. Janet Jackson — Unbreakable (2015)

2. Savages — Silence Yourself (2013)

1. Maxwell — blackSUMMERS’night (2016)