Halsey Reveals Track List For ‘Manic’ & Song Featuring Alanis Morissette

Halsey shared a video to her social media pages yesterday which showed the “New Americana” songstress writing out the album track list for her upcoming third studio album, Manic.

The record will be released next year on January 17 and will consist of 16 new tracks, including her most recent singles — “Without Me,” “Graveyard, and “Clementine.”

Halsey tagged three verified accounts in the post, which hinted who will make an appearance on the forthcoming LP.

According to Music News, the album will contain three features.

“Dominic’s Interlude” has been confused with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud’s real name, but the song is referring to Dominic Fike. Halsey recently appeared in his music video for “Phone Numbers.”

The album will also feature Alanis Morissette and BTS’ Suga on their own interlude.

Earlier this year, Halsey collaborated with the Korean phenomenon BTS on their hit single “Boy with Luv.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the music video for the song became the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours of release.

As for Morissette, Halsey has always been vocal about being a huge fan of the “You Oughta Know” icon.

In a YouTube interview with Nardwuar in 2015, the “Colors” hitmaker expressed that Morissette is a legend in the world of female pop stars after she was given a limited edition tour poster of the singer.

When discussing the sound for her third studio album, Halsey confessed that there is a lot more anger in this record. She described the latest single “Graveyard” as “very human” and “organic.”

“I sat there to make this album and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make an angry album.’ And I wasn’t mad. It’s exciting… I’m closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. ‘Graveyard,’ marry it,” she explained.

The first single taken from the LP, “Without Me” differs from the rest of the tracks.

“‘Without Me’ is this like blind declaration of love. In some ways it’s a metaphor. It’s about like loving someone to death, kind of. And then in other ways it’s actually pretty literal,” Halsey stated.

Earlier this year, the song became Halsey’s first solo single to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, per Billboard.

The full album track list is as follows:

“Ashley” “Clementine” “Graveyard” “You should be sad” “Forever… (is a long time)” “Dominic’s Interlude” “I HATE EVERYBODY” “3am” “Without Me” “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” “Alanis’ Interlude” “Killing boys” “SUGA’s Interlude” “More” “Still Learning” “929”

On Halsey’s official online store, the album can be pre-ordered on multiple physical formats. With the CD and cassette, there are three different versions of the vinyl to choose from. The deluxe LP comes with two different colored, glittery vinyls, the store exclusive has a splattered effect, and there is also a milky clear design you can purchase.