‘General Hospital’ Scheduling Notes: ABC Details Anticipated Plan For Wednesday, December 4

A new round of televised impeachment hearings are beginning on Wednesday, December 4, and this leaves General Hospital viewers wondering if their favorite soap opera will be impacted. While ABC tends to wait as long as possible to make concrete decisions in this respect, network executive Nathan Varni did share one valuable scheduling tidbit via Twitter on Tuesday night.

In the tweet that Varni posted Tuesday evening, he acknowledged that General Hospital fans were already asking about possible interruptions with Wednesday’s scheduled episode. He said that they had been told that General Hospital should be able to air its December 4 show as planned without any preemption.

Varni noted that, of course, if anything was to change, they would let fans know. He also included a GIF showing actress Bellamy Young, who portrayed Mellie Grant on ABC’s Scandal, crossing her fingers and looking a bit anxious.

Given the numerous interruptions over the past couple of weeks and the intense action currently playing out on-screen, it’s understandable that ABC executives and show viewers are feeling a little anxious. In fact, apparently fans in some areas of the country missed part of Tuesday’s show due to an interruption.

Varni noted that Tuesday’s full episode could be seen on Hulu or on ABC’s General Hospital page. Granted, that approach can be quite frustrating for those fans who do not have a cable subscription, required to access new episodes, or a Hulu subscription.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode slated to be seen on Wednesday tease that loved ones will gather as they anxiously wait for updates on Lucas and Brad after the accident. Carly will have questions for Chase about what happened, and Bobbie will be anxiously reaching out to someone via phone, telling them to get to GH right away.

As everybody waits to see if both Brad and Lucas will live, General Hospital spoilers note that Sasha will be anxious to hear about the pregnancy test results from Willow. Nikolas will frighten Ava with another encounter at Shadybrook, and Jax will attack Valentin over Hayden.

Finn and Anna are in the early stages of wrapping their heads around Hayden’s sudden departure from Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers share that Finn will be demanding that someone tell him what is going on, but it’s not clear yet who he’s talking to at this moment.

According to SheKnows Soaps, viewers will also see Michael stepping up to help in some way. This probably means that he will continue to care for Wiley as Brad and Lucas remain hospitalized.

In addition, something will shock Nina. There has been speculation that this may come from Charlotte as she brings up the photo she saw of Nikolas on Lulu’s phone.

The action is intense this week, and General Hospital fans will be hoping to avoid any interruptions. At this point, ABC seemingly plans to continue the broadcasts as scheduled, and fans cannot wait to see what’s next.