Johnny Galecki Poses For Jaw-Dropping Photoshoot With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer As She Prepares To Give Birth

The 'Big Bang Theory' actor and his gorgeous girlfriend posed for a stunning black-and-white photoshoot to celebrate their love ahead of their baby's arrival.

Johnny Galecki recently posted a photo with his pregnant girlfriend Alaina Meyer, doing so just before she is set to give birth to their first child. The 44-year-old Big Bang Theory star and his model girlfriend posed for a stunning session with celebrity photographer Randall Slavin, one that showed off her baby bump — and their passion for one another.

Galecki took to Instagram to share a photo of Alaina with her arms around him. The expectant mom is wearing a black leather jacket as she holds her man’s face in the black-and-white shot. Galecki has a serious look on his face in the photo as he looks off into the distance.

Some of Galecki’s 3 million Instagram followers hit the comments section to remark on the photo. Many fans raved over the “beautiful love couple” who were first linked together early last year and will soon become a party of three when their son is born.

“This is a lovely photo of you two. It’s obvious how much you love each other and you will both be great parents,” one fan wrote to the Emmy-nominated actor.

“How’s baby Leonard cooking?” another follower asked, referencing the iconic Leonard Hofstadter character Galecki played on the Big Bang Theory for 11 seasons.

On her own Instagram page, Alaina posted even more jaw-dropping pics from the photoshoot.

One photo posted on Instagram shows Galecki leaning his forehead against his pregnant lady love’s large baby bump. A very pregnant Alaina is stripped down to a push-up bra and underwear in the photo. A second snap in the slideshow shows the lovers in a passionate embrace.

In the comments section of the photos, Slavin wrote that he was “honored” to photograph the couple.

“I can feel the love, and unity of them. Totally awesome,” another fan wrote of Johnny and Alaina in the comments section.

“Beautiful maternity pictures… so happy for you both,” another added.

Several commenters also asked when the couple’s baby is due. While the pair have been mum on their pregnancy timeline since first announcing they were expecting a baby together, the new pictures make it clear that the child could arrive any day now. Last month, Alaina posted a photo in which she tagged her 35-week baby bump.

In May, Galecki and his girlfriend shared photos from their gender reveal party in which they splattered blue paint all over their clothes, according to the website One Country. Alaina also shared that the baby’s name will be Avery Stryker Galecki.