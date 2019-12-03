Brad Paisley Says Carrie Underwood ‘Needs Help’ After Filming Scenes With Her For His TV Special

Carrie Underwood's driving had Brad Paisley quoting one of her most famous songs.

Carrie Underwood makes an appearance in Brad Paisley’s new ABC special, but she and her fellow country singer don’t just stand on a stage and sing together or trade barbs like they do when they’re co-hosting the CMA Awards. During an interview with People, Brad revealed that he and Carrie go on a wild ride, and he made it sound like he wasn’t expecting their off-roading experience to be as bumpy as it was.

According to the “When I Get Where I’m Going” singer, his segment with Carrie Underwood was one of the first that he filmed for his star-studded television event, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. This is because his scenes with Carrie required the two of them to be outdoors in Brad’s four-wheel drive Chevy truck.

Brad explained that the truck segment was meant to be a riff on shows filmed in vehicles, like Comedians in Cars or Carpool Karaoke. He revealed that there was supposed to be an interview during his ride with Carrie, but a previous teaser video of what goes down makes it look like Brad was too busy holding on for dear life to ask Carrie any questions.

“So basically, I thought, ‘Oh, this will be fun. I’ll drive,’ you know. ‘I’ll drive a little crazy,’ and she ends up scaring the living daylights out of me,” Brad said of the experience.

In a clip that Brad Paisley shared on his Instagram page, Carrie Underwood is shown informing him that he’s going to be the passenger, not the driver.

“Oh, come on. That’s adorable,” Brad responds.

“Hand over the keys, cowboy,” Carrie insists.

Luckily, the “Cry Pretty” singer reminds Brad to buckle up.

In the video, Carrie is rocking a pink T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Brad Paisley and the title of one of his songs, “Mud on the Tires.” However, not long after Carrie slams her foot down on the gas pedal, Brad finds himself quoting a different country song that references driving.

“Jesus, take the wheel,” he says in the People teaser clip.

While Brad is clinging to the truck’s door frame and looking a bit terrified, Carrie Underwood seems to be having the time of her life. She’s shown laughing and hollering about how she has “the need for speed.”

Carrie previously quipped that her driving scenes in the special are why her husband, Mike Fisher, won’t let her drive his truck. After bouncing up and down and getting tossed around beside Carrie, Brad doesn’t just agree that she doesn’t belong behind the wheel of a pickup; he thinks she shouldn’t be driving at all.

“She should not have a license. She should not — like, this woman needs help,” Brad said of Carrie’s driving skills. “I’ve never seen this side of her before. You’ll see it, and she scares me to death.”

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.