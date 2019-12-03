‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New ‘Bump’ Photo

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is the mom to three young children, but could she and husband Taylor McKinney be expecting baby number four? That is what some fans are speculating after Maci’s latest Instagram photo appears to show the reality show star sporting a baby bump.

According to a report from Champion Daily, the photo shows Maci and Taylor rocking some clothes from their TTM clothing line. In the photo, Maci and her husband Taylor are standing beside one another. Taylor looks away from the camera smiling while sporting a black TTM hoodie with the clothing line’s logo in white. Maci has her arm intertwined with her husbands and wears the same hoodie. She stands facing the camera with a smile on her face. In the caption of the photo, Maci promotes the clothing line with a special Cyber Monday special and makes no mention of potentially expecting another baby. However, that didn’t stop fans from speculating.

“You look like you are pregnant in this photo. If you are congrats!” one fan wrote on the photo. Another fan replied saying that they thought the same thing, but added in her comment that it could be the way the hoodie is “sitting.”

“Are you prego or just a bad angle? The position of your fist on your hip too,” another fan wrote.

While most of the comments were asking Maci whether or not she was pregnant, her Teen Mom OG co-star Mackenzie McKee chimed in and wrote, “You two are adorable” and included a red heart emoji.

Maci isn’t the only Teen Mom OG star to spark pregnancy rumors recently. Mackenzie McKee herself had fans chattering after she took to her own Instagram account to post a picture of an ultrasound. Of course, while some fans could take that to mean the mom-of-three was expecting baby number four, the link in her bio led fans to an article about cute baby announcements.

Maci Bookout didn’t reply to any of the fan comments on her latest Instagram post and while many of the comments asked her if she was pregnant, those that didn’t were still positive comments. Although the photo has been posted for just under 24 hours, it already has over 22,000 likes from Maci’s more than 4 million followers.

This isn’t the first time that pregnancy rumors have surrounded the Teen Mom OG star, though. It seems like every couple of months, fans are speculating about whether or not Maci is pregnant. She has not yet addressed the latest rumors.