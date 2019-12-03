WWE News: Former Superstar Talks About His Going Off Script Made Vince McMahon ‘Furious’

If you go against the boss, it's not going to end well.

Before his release from WWE, Big Cass was in the middle of a feud with Daniel Bryan and push that could have been huge for him. It was believed that he was well on his way to a possible run with a championship, but things only went downhill from there. Now known as CaZXL on the independent scene, Big Cass recently spoke out about his troubled past and how he made Vince McMahon irate by going off script near the end of his run.

Since his release in the summer of 2018, there have been plenty of rumors that Big Cass would eventually return to WWE. While he states that there have been talks with the company, Triple H publicly stated that WWE had “absolutely zero interest” in bringing Cass or Enzo Amore back.

Cass was the guest on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho where he stated that he was fired from WWE for essentially losing his mind. Mental health issues and some other demons ended up putting him in a bad place which made all of life really complicated for him and his work.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., one of the biggest final straws was his in-ring segment with a little person. During that episode of SmackDown Live, Cass ended up destroying the person in the ring with him and he says he went off script and too far.

CaZXL says he was drinking a lot as well and just doing all sorts of things he wasn’t supposed to do. When he went off script during that segment, he said it was just not smart and calls it a “very, very big mistake.”

The former WWE superstar said he was meant to kick the little person and get “mega f**king heat,” but he saw people laughing in the crowd. When he saw them laughing, he panicked and decided to beat up the guy which was from what was written in the script for him to do.

“…when I got back through the curtain, it was very, very bad. It was a bad night for me. [Vince McMahon being unhappy] is the understatement of the century. Furious, no, he was furious. That was the first straw and rightly so. I mean, that was such a bad decision, so stupid.”

From there, things went from bad to worse and the final straw happened on WWE’s European tour as Big Cass started to be seen as a liability and “just uncontrollable.” Since that time, CaZXL has cleaned himself up, received help with the issues he was dealing with, and gotten into shape. He may have burned bridges with Vince McMahon, but the good thing is that he’s turned his life around since making his mistakes.