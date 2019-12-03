Blake Shelton Shocks Kelly Clarkson With ‘The Voice’ Remark: ‘Hell Has Frozen Over’

Kelly was clearly gobsmacked at Blake's comment.

It’s safe to say that Blake Shelton’s latest comments to Kelly Clarkson on The Voice left her feeling just a little surprised. The American Idol Season 1 winner looked shocked during the latest episode of the NBC singing show last night (December 3) after the country star actually went as far as to pay her a massive compliment.

It all went down after Team Kelly contestant Jake Hoot took to the stage as part of the top 10 for Challenge Week. After he performed Rhett Atkins’ hit “That Ain’t My Truck,” Blake was quick to heap praise on both him and Kelly as he admitted he thought she’d done a pretty great job of coaching him this season.

“As hard as it is for me to say, Kelly is doing an incredible job,” Blake said as he gave his critique of the performance, per Parade.

He then added as he spoke directly to Jake, “You are killing it, man.”

Kelly was clearly pretty shocked to actually get some praise from her fellow coach. She looked gobsmacked after hearing the country star sing her praises as a coach.

“Hell has frozen over,” a very surprised Kelly responded after hearing Blake’s comments before she humbly downplayed her involvement when it came to Jake’s success on the singing competition.

“I don’t do anything,” she said, before she told the contestant, “Your fans should be so proud. You are so good.”

The “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” singer then added, per Gold Derby, “It’s not like watching anybody on this show, it’s like we’re watching your [concert]. You are so good, you know that.”

The talented mom of two then urged her contestant to not “get a big head” after hearing all the praise the coaches had for him.

While Kelly tried to downplay things after Blake shared a rare compliment for her on the show, fans clearly agreed with the singer’s comments and took to Twitter to let it be known how much they appreciated hearing the longtime coach say something nice about her.

“Blake I agree with you on Kelly is doing a great job! Love Jake Hoot! Wished he would of been on your team!” one fan tweeted.

Another said, “Blake that was so cool of you to say something good about Kelly.”

The twosome, who have been friends for years, has a jokingly love/hate relationship on the show that means the country star doesn’t often shower Kelly with compliments.

Blake even recently admitted that having Kelly by his side has made him not miss former longtime coach Adam Levine so much because she’s filled his place when it comes to someone to share some banter with.

“Trust me, Kelly and I butt heads just as much as Adam and I did,” he quipped last month.