Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Thrill Fans With Latest ‘The Voice’ Set Snap

Their body language shows just how in love they truly are.

Gwen Stefani thrilled fans with a new snap uploaded to Instagram. In the post, the No Doubt singer is seated next to longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton on the set of The Voice, and the two smiled brightly for the camera.

Taken during the series’ top 10 elimination episode, Gwen and Blake’s body language shows just how at ease and in love they are with one another. Gwen is standing to the country superstar’s left, with her arm wrapped protectively around his shoulders. Blake is seen leaning into his love, displaying some intimacy for the cameras.

In the sweet picture, the original Voice coach is wearing a sleek, black, button-down dress shirt and a brown tailored jacket, giving him the appearance of both authority and class. Blake’s salt-and-pepper hair appears to be freshly cut, and his eyes appear dancing with admiration for the woman standing beside him.

As for Gwen, she looks like a Barbie doll come to life in the loving photo.

The singer and fashionista wore a pink-and-gray metallic mini dress adorned with a large pink bow on her right shoulder. The glamorous songwriter paired her look, which could have come straight from the swinging ’60s, with black fishnet stockings and a large black bow atop her head. Finishing off the overall effect was light makeup and dark, cat’s eyeliner around her peepers.

Fans were entranced by the photo seen below and shared their feelings of admiration for the couple in the image’s accompanying caption.

One fan penned in the comments section of the Instagram pic, “I am so in love with you both as a couple,” followed by a red emoji heart.

“More Gwen and Blake posts, please. Thank you in advance and please tell that cute boyfriend of yours to start promoting his new album. We need to pre-order pls. Ok you’re both cute,” said another admirer after seeing the photo.

A third admirer remarked, “I fell in love when I saw you were a couple, real love,” followed by a black heart emoji.

Other fans commented that they wanted the couple to tie the knot, while others joked that the image would be the perfect Christmas card for the couple.

Blake and Gwen are heading into the home stretch of their time together on Season 17 of The Voice alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as well as show host Carson Daly.

The series’ upcoming semifinals episodes will feature the top performers of the season. These will eventually whittle down to the final two entertainers on a finale episode that promises to be full of exciting surprises, fun performances, and the announcement of the overall winner of The Voice.