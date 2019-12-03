‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton’s Girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, Opens Up About ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome’

Recently, Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, revealed that the pair had been expecting twins. Now, the mom-to-be is opening up to Us Weekly and explaining that she didn’t have a miscarriage, but rather lost one baby to “vanishing twin syndrome.”

“I don’t like that people are calling it a miscarriage now. It’s called vanishing twin syndrome or disappearing twin syndrome. We went in for a check-up on our baby and they had found a separate empty sac so we didn’t know that we had twins before that,” she explained.

The couple announced they were expecting back in October. Following their announcement, Taylor seemed to stop posting on social media, leaving some fans to wonder if everything was alright. She returned last week when she took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had originally been pregnant with twins, but had lost one of the babies. She explained that her social media break wasn’t because of what happened during her pregnancy, but rather to ensure she didn’t “stress herself out.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, Taylor again talked about stress and revealed that after finding out one of the babies had been lost, she worried that it was her “fault.”

“I was so stressed out during the first trimester that I was afraid it was my fault that happened and that’s what I struggle with now,” she explained.

Currently, Taylor is 19 weeks pregnant with her baby with Cory. In her interview with Us Weekly, she revealed to the outlet how the baby is doing.

“Our baby is very healthy, we have no genetic issues to worry about after testing and we’re very happy about that,” Taylor revealed.

While this will be Taylor’s first child, Cory is the father of Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd‘s daughter, Ryder.

Cory has also seemed to have taken a break from social media, his last update being a pregnancy announcement photo he shared on Instagram. The photo that he posted showed Taylor wearing a white dress, revealing her baby bump. She wore her long blond hair down and smiled for the camera as her boyfriend kissed her baby bump. Blue and pink balloons were visible in the background, though as of now, the couple has not confirmed the gender of their child.

The above photo was posted to Cory’s Instagram on October 16 and has racked up over 244,000 likes from fans who are excited for the couple.