‘One Piece’ Episode 913 Preview Hinted At Upcoming Fight Between Luffy And Kaido

Does Luffy stand a chance against Emperor Kaido?

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Everyone is Annihilated! Kaido’s Furious Blast Breath!,” is expected to feature the much-awaited battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. There are still two weeks before the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan to raid Onigashima, but it seems like the fight between Luffy and Emperor Kaido can no longer wait.

According to the preview, One Piece Episode 913 is set to show a drunk Emperor Kaido wreaking havoc in the Land of Wano. Upon seeing Emperor Kaido in his dragon form, Luffy and Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law immediately ran towards his direction. However, before they reach him, Emperor Kaido launched a powerful attack at the ruins of Oden’s castle where Nami, Chopper, Brook, Sanji, Kinemon, and Carrot are currently in.

“Kaido ravages the Land of Wano with his overwhelming power! In order to stop him, Luffy starts running! However, mercilessly, Kaido’s blow of anger strikes the ruins of Oden Castle. Luffy stands by helplessly! Will the Straw Hats be safe?”

While Thief Brigade Chief Shutenmaru and Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought are having an intense battle at Okobore Town, a huge dragon came out of the dark clouds surrounding the Land of Wano. Law revealed that it was Emperor Kaido, who ate a devil fruit that enables him to transform into a dragon. Most people who saw the giant monster were frightened, including Shutenmaru. Shutenmaru had already experienced fighting Emperor Kaido and his officials and the only reason why he’s still alive right now is that they want him to become their subordinate.

Zorro vs. Zoro. Who ya got?? ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/DSXZ4D7f4Y — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 26, 2019

Loading...

A drunk Emperor Kaido left their headquarters with the goal of finding Luffy and Law, the two pirates who led the destruction of his SMILE factories and the downfall of one of his closest allies, Donquixote Doflamingo. However, as of now, Emperor Kaido isn’t aware of the presence of Luffy and Law in the Land of Wano. To prevent him from destroying a town, Jack will make up a lie to Emperor Kaido and tell him that their enemies are at the ruins of Oden’s castle.

The Straw Hat Pirates and some of their comrades, who are really at the ruins of Oden’s castle, are caught off guard by Emperor Kaido’s fire blast. Since Luffy and Law are far from them, they couldn’t confirm if their allies have survived the attack or not. Knowing Luffy, he would surely do everything to avenge his crew.

One Piece Episode 913 will likely feature Luffy going all out against Emperor Kaido. However, though he managed to beat formidable enemies like Doflamingo and Big Mom Pirates sweet commanders Charlotte Cracker and Charlotte Katakuri, it still remains a big question mark if Luffy already possesses the power that could take down one of the Four Emperors of the Sea and the pirate who is considered as the “Strongest Creature in the World.”