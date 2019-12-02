‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Chelsea Drops A Bombshell

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 2 brings bombshell news from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Plus, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) argue over Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) encourages Billy (Jason Thompson), and The Grand Pheonix has more thievery troubles.

Devon (Bryton James) found out that Colin (Tristan Rogers) escaped from custody and he immediately concluded that Cane (Daniel Goddard) was in on Colin’s scheme. However, Elena tried to tell Devon that Cane might be innocent, but Devon discounted her thoughts since Elena doesn’t know Cane very well. In the end, Elena declared her love for Devon and told him that she’s not going anywhere.

Later, Elena, Devon, and Nate argued about Amanda Sinclair. Nate and Amanda had met at The Grand Phoenix and Devon interrupted them. Devon ranted that Amanda was a fraud, so she left. Elena then lectured Nate about trusting the lawyer. However, Nate told them both that he refused to stay away from Amanda simply because she looks like Devon’s late wife, Hilary.

Elsewhere at the hotel, Chance (Donny Boaz) tried to help Abby (Melissa Ordway) catch the thief. Abby even created a social media post to trap the burglar. They got bored watching the security footage, so Chance told Abby the plot to Die Hard and tried to pass it off as his own life, but Abby knew better. They chatted about Nate’s career as well. They completely missed the thief because another woman showed up and told them that she’d been robbed.

At Society, Billy and Victoria met up. Billy is worried now that he’s quit Jabot. He’s not quite sure what he wants to be when he grows up and that makes him feel antsy. Billy said that he needs a reason to get up every morning. Victoria expressed her confidence in Billy and reassured him that he will figure out his passion soon. She even mentioned Billy should work with Nick (Joshua Morrow), but Billy wanted his own dream. Later, Billy went to an out of the way bar and ended up helping Amanda out when a pushy guy wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Finally, Chelsea left Nick stunned and heartbroken when she started packing her bags to move to Adam’s (Mark Grossman). She insisted that Connor (Judah Mackey) needed both his parents right now as he tried to recover from his PTSD that occurred when he was held hostage at the hotel. Nick tried to warn Chelsea that Adam was doing whatever he could to get her back, but Chelsea had made up her mind.