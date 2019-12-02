‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ May Have Pulled Off A Shocking Baby Switch As Revenge Against Kristen

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that a shocking new storyline could be revealed in the coming weeks, and it may involve JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

According to Celebrating the Soaps, JJ is currently going through a very difficult time in his life. His mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), was recently in a coma for an entire year. During that time, JJ’s girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), was shockingly killed.

Although not all the details are clear, JJ has revealed that it was Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) that pushed Haley down a flight of stairs and ultimately ended her life. Now that fans also know that Kristen is the person responsible for Haley’s death and the child that she shared with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) died during the wild time jump, speculation is flying that JJ could have something to do with Kristen’s missing child.

Rumors are circulating that JJ may have actually switched Kristen’s child and made her believe that her baby had died as a way to seek revenge for killing Haley.

Meanwhile, the report suggests that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) could have also been involved in the alleged baby switch. If it was Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby who actually passed away, Xander would have wanted to protect her from that heartbreak and could have been the mastermind behind the baby switch.

While the rumors are unconfirmed, it seems unlikely that JJ pulled off a wild baby switch because it seems that Kristen may have accidentally killed Haley after she had already found out that her child had passed away.

There are plenty of gaps in the timeline for the flash forward. However, the soap opera has been slowing filling in information with a series of cliffhangers and flashbacks that tell the story about what happened to everyone during that one-year time jump that passed while Jennifer was in a coma.

In addition, there have been tons of other changes in Salem during the time jump. Stefano DiMera has now seemingly taken over Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) continues to believe that she’s Princess Gina, and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is in prison for the killing of his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

Days of Our Lives fans know that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is also in prison for his involvement in the death of his husband Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) mother Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Moreover, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) has entered into a romantic relationship with Adrienne’s former husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) to add to the intrigue.