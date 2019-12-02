‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Cane Is Gone

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of December 2 and beyond bring an ending for a long-time resident of Genoa City. Plus, several beloved characters make their way home for the Christmas holiday season as the month rolls on.

Last week, Daniel Goddard, who portrays Cane Ashby, took to social media to announce that his last air date as Cane took place. The post confused some fans because of the way Cane’s storyline appeared to end, given that the character had been in Genoa City for 13 years. Cane defended himself to Devon (Bryton James), but there was not much of a wrap-up, which makes it difficult for viewers to see how Y&R will wrap up this story arc if it was Goddard’s last appearance on the show.

“How can today be your last day? After Colin [Tristan Rogers] accused you, shouldn’t you clear your name? Prove it’s not your fault Colin lied before you’re gone,” wondered a fan on the actor’s post.

CBS Soaps In Depth reported that there are rumors that Goddard may soon appear on Y&R’s sister soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. There, he might portray a new love interest for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). At this point, none of the speculation has been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Soaps In Depth provided official confirmation that Faith Newman actress Alyvia Alyn Lind will bring Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) back to Genoa City after a stint at boarding school this fall. Faith shows up on Friday, December 20. The last time she was on screen was this past July. Now she will be home to celebrate the holidays with Sharon and Nick. Plus, she may get the opportunity to give her grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) a tough time for faking his death earlier this fall. The little girl wasn’t pleased that she grieved for no reason.

Lind is currently on the Netflix Original Series, Daybreak.

Finally, Soap Opera Digest revealed that Fenmore Baldwin (Zack Tinker) returns the week of December 23. Since actor Christian LeBlanc, who portrays Fen’s father Michael on the show, posted pictures of his on-screen son on social media, fans have wondered when Fen would finally be back in Genoa City. Earlier this year, Fen left to go on tour for Devon’s record label. Things have changed since the last time Fen was home, and he’s also had to deal with a drug problem and rehab while he was out promoting his music.