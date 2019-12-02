‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Fires Back After Being Accused Of Having It Easy As A Mom With Four Nannies

Does Meghan King Edmonds' help outnumber her children?

Meghan King Edmonds has come under fire on Instagram for her alleged use of four different nannies.

Just over a month after the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s now-estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, filed for divorce after five years of marriage, Meghan shared a photo of herself and her three kids and was promptly slammed by a fan who suggested she didn’t have to do much as their mother.

“Kind of easy to kill the mom game when you have 4 nannies,” the person wrote.

“Whoever said 4 nannies is wrong,” Meghan replied.

According to the mother of three, who shares a three-year-old daughter, Aspen, and one-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart, with Jim, she has just one nanny working for her at a time so she can work or take her son Hart to therapy. As fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Meghan revealed in June that Hart was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage and has been chronicling his health journey on social media and on her blog ever since.

“I have one person helping at a time – mostly so I can work or take Hart to therapy. I wish I had 4 nannies at once – or even 4 nannies in general! That sounds divine!” Meghan continued.

Meghan married Jim in October 2014 and welcomed her first child with him two years later after featuring her in-vitro fertilization journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Since Jim’s divorce filing at the end of October, Meghan has been focusing on her life in St. Louis as a mom. Unfortunately, however, she hasn’t been doing so in her dream home, which she and Jim had been building in the years leading up to their split. Sadly, it was Jim who moved into the home in November as Meghan remained living in another home nearby, where they had both been staying as their larger home was being built.

As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, Meghan spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her three children after agreeing to split 50/50 custody with Jim days prior. However, as she revealed on her Instagram Stories throughout the day, all three of her kids were sick, which led her to cancel their celebrations. That said, Meghan did provide her ailing children with some snacks, including a cheese and cracker platter, as they rested and recovered.

Meghan quit her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 12.