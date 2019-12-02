‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Second Batch Of Elimination Match-Ups Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 35 of The Challenge.

More and more spoilers are coming out regarding Season 35 of The Challenge. Twenty-eight cast members traveled to Prague, Czech Republic back in October and half of them have already been sent home. The first round of elimination matchups was revealed earlier this week, and now a second batch has come in that is shocking fans. Season 35 is going to have some serious upsets and underdogs are going to take down longtime veterans of the game if Pink Rose’s intel on The Challenge Vevmo page is any indication.

Five missing elimination matchups have finally been revealed after weeks of spoilers explaining who had been sent home, but the information does not say who sent these cast members home. Below is the new list of who was victorious in taking out a Challenger in an elimination:

Asaf Goren (rookie – Are You the One?) eliminated by Jay Starrett (rookie – Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X)

Jay Starrett (rookie – Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X) eliminated by Rogan O’Conner (third Challenge)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (second Challenge) did not face an elimination, was disqualified for a foot injury

Jordan Wiseley (sixth Challenge) eliminated by Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (rookie — Big Brother 20)

Mattie Lynn Breaux (second Challenge) eliminated by Dee Ngyuen (third Challenge)

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (rookie – Big Brother 19) eliminated by unknown

Swaggy C is the most recent eliminated player from Season 35, and details have not yet emerged on who might have sent him home. One of the biggest shocks to come from this newest batch of revelations is Jay Starrett’s second victory on an elimination floor. In the first batch of matchups, it was revealed Jay sent home Challenge legend Chris “CT” Tamburello, and his other matchup against Asaf Goren proves he was a rookie that the veterans were trying to get out early in the game.

Jordan Wiseley’s elimination by Fessy Shafaat is also shocking some fans online since Jordan is known for being one of the best competitors to ever play the game. Fessy came in 9th place on his season of Big Brother and only had one Head of Household and two Power of Veto victories to his name. He wasn’t known for being the best game player, but it looks like things turned around for his rookie season of The Challenge. Jordan was also spotted back in the United States with his arm in a sling, suggesting things might have gotten rough during this elimination.

Mattie Lynn Breaux’s elimination by Dee Ngyuen is the second elimination victory by the Australian this season after she took out former champ Ashley Mitchell earlier in filming.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to premiere in early 2020 on MTV.