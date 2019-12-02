Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Photos From Her Thanksgiving Day Celebration

Following the Thanksgiving day parade, Hoda Kotb got to celebrate the holiday with her loved ones.

Thanksgiving was a little extra special this year for Today Show host Hoda Kotb. The 55-year-old journalist has a lot to be grateful for this year and she knows it. She expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, including a series of sweet photos from her family’s very joyful Thanksgiving Day celebration, according to Pop Culture.

After Kotb finished covering the iconic, 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the freezing cold, she got to enjoy some special time with her two children, fiancé, and their extended family. In the photos she posted online, Kotb can be seen grinning widely while gathered around the table with her family and looking happier than ever. She and her loved ones honored the holiday with some good food and also celebrated a couple of birthdays.

“We celebrated thanksgiving.. a couple of belated birthdays.. and threw in a mini ice cream party. We have a lot to be thankful for,” Kotb wrote in her caption along with a heart emoji.

Kotb has several special things to be thankful for this holiday season as 2019 was especially good to her and a lot of exciting changes have taken place in her life over the past year. First of all, she welcomed her baby daughter Hope Catherine this past April. Hope is Kotb’s second adoptive daughter. She welcomed her older daughter, 2-year-old Haley Joy, in 2017.

In addition, Kotb is also now a newly engaged woman. Her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman proposed to her just weeks ago. Thus, this is the first holiday they’ve spent as an engaged couple. Schiffman popped the question after they enjoyed a romantic dinner on the beach. Kotb, of course, said yes.

Just last week, Kotb shared the exciting news of her engagement while live on-air during the Today Show. Instead of just blurting out the announcement, she let the suspense build for a little bit, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“You guys, I have to tell you something. A friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret. I’ll give you her initials,” she began.

“Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged,” she said, showing them the large diamond engagement ring on her finger.

Her co-anchors, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Savannah Guthrie all gasped upon hearing the news and shared their congratulations, all taking their turns to give Kotb a hug.