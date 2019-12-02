Jenna Bush Hager Revealed Why She And Hoda Kotb Decided To Weigh Themselves On Live Television

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb shocked fans when they weighed themselves on air.

Weight is a sensitive topic, particularly for women. So when co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager decided to weigh themselves live on-air during the fourth hour of the Today Show last month, fans and even NBC staff present in the studio were pretty shocked by the bold move. But according to People, their reason for doing so was for their young daughters to understand that the number on the scale is not what defines them.

Kotb and Hager kicked off their heels and held hands as they stepped on the scale. The camera zoomed in on the quickly accelerating number. Kotb, who is 55-years-old, weighed 158 pounds. Hager, who is 37-years-old and recently gave birth to her third child, weighed 171 pounds. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hager in particular found it hard at first to accept the number she saw on the scale. She later explained that she struggled with her weight when she was younger and always considered herself to be the chubby sister compared to her twin Barbara Bush.

She explained that when she saw the number on the scale she was brought back to a time when she struggled with body confidence and felt ashamed for her weight.

“I, for a second, was transported to when I was like a chubby little girl and found a scale in my mom’s room and weighed myself. And, I, for a moment, was stuck there. All I heard was that. It made me feel kind of bad. I weighed myself, the last time, when I was in college, when I weighted a lot less, so it was a shock, it really was.”

But Hager says she doesn’t regret stepping on the scale and letting the world know her weight, nor does Kotb. Hager has two young daughters, Poppy and Mila, and says she wants them to always know their self worth. Meanwhile, the newly-engaged Kotb said she hopes to instill self-confidence in her two little girls, Hope and Haley. The NBC co-hosts have also been trying out intermittent fasting and have been doing heavier workouts so they can get into the best possible shape for their kids.

“It taught us a little lesson. I do think we’re doing this because we want to feel better. We want to feel better for our girls. We want to feel happier,” Kotb said of the weigh-in experience, as well as their new fitness routines.