WWE News: Booker T Tells Co-Worker ‘Get Your A** Back To Work, Bro’

One WWE employee believes another should just face things and return to work.

While professional wrestling is indeed scripted, there are many real-life situations that WWE superstars and employees have to face. One recent situation had NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo deleting his Twitter account and needing to take some time off from work due to comments made by Corey Graves. Now, Hall of Famer Booker T believes it is time for his fellow announcer to face things and get back to work.

Over the last few years, it has become common knowledge that Mauro Ranallo has battled mental illness and other problems. He has come forward with it all and let the world know that he does his best to deal with the situations when they arise.

During last week’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Corey Graves made some rather harsh comments on Twitter which were aimed at Ranallo. Not only did this lead to Ranallo deleting his Twitter account, but he also did not appear at Survivor Series as scheduled and has since been missing from calling NXT as well.

Graves has since issued an apology and said he was merely trying to build a program between him and Ranallo for Survivor Series. He figured that starting the tension would help with the idea of brand warfare, but it appears to have backfired.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Ranallo is “doing better” as of Sunday morning, and WWE has been in touch with him, but his return date is still unknown. If it were up to Booker T, though, he’d like to see his co-worker back sooner rather than later.

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the situation with Ranallo and him missing from NXT. As transcribed by Ringside News, Booker is supporting Ranallo and all he is going through, but he feels as if he needs to get things together and get back to work.

“Mauro Ranallo, get yourself together. Big ups to everything you do because I know how hard you work. The angle thing, back in the day, I hated getting ribbed. If they ribbed me, no one would tell me whoever did it. I would always say, ‘You can rib me if you want, but if I find out who did it, you’re gonna be in a fight.’ “Shoutout to Mauro, get yourself together, get back on the horse. Get your a** back to work, bro. Don’t let somebody stop you from doing what you do. That’s just word.”

Booker T said he isn’t quite sure what really sparked the whole situation between Corey Graves and Mauro Ranallo, but feels it is time to lay it to rest. While some have said it was an angle and part of the build-up to Survivor Series, WWE really isn’t saying anything more about it.

Right now, Mauro Ranallo is out of action for WWE, and it isn’t known if he will be back to call this week’s NXT or not. It’s also not known if he’s deleted his Twitter entirely or simply deactivated it for a period of time. Either way, some guys such as Booker T feel as if Ranallo heading back to work now would allow him to not let those who are against him win.