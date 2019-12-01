‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Kevin Carroll Hints At Plot Twists Regarding Virgil And Michonne’s Story

Kevin Carroll reveals that Virgil might not be everything that he initially appears when Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' returns.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

It has been a week since the dust settled on the midseason finale for AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, fans continue to analyze what occurred and try to predict what will happen when Season 10 returns. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 8 saw the introduction of the new character, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), and the decision by Michonne (Danai Gurira) to follow him to a secluded island in the hope of obtaining weapons to use against the Whisperers.

However, the actor who plays Virgil has recently told TV Insider that there is more to this character than first meets the eye and that fans can expect certain twists regarding his and Michonne’s storyline. He also hints that Virgil may not be entirely trusted.

“In terms of being trustworthy, I think that’s a part of the fun of the journey to figure out for our fans,” Carroll revealed.

While not a direct indication that Virgil is necessarily up to something untoward, it does suggest that the character may not be everything that he initially seems. The actor also hints at the possible motivation for Virgil’s actions when The Walking Dead returns next year.

“I think he’s an intellectual man — a man who loves his family. He made a huge mistake, and now he has to make it right for himself and for his family.”

Episode 8 of The Walking Dead saw Virgil arriving at Oceanside as he attempted to steal a boat in order to return to the naval base where he and his family lived. Not a lot has been revealed yet about why Virgil is on the naval base and Carroll shares that parts of that story will be revealed further when Season 10 returns.

“Virgil’s background with the Navy base — that serves as context — but the real meat on the bones for viewers will be in the connection with Michonne and his attempt to survive this world,” Carroll told TV Insider.

As for how Virgil’s story will impact Michonne’s, that remains to be seen. Already, it has been revealed that Michonne will be leaving the series at some point in Season 10. It is assumed that Virgil’s appearance will be a part of that storyline closure. While Carroll did not confirm this, the actor did hint that Michonne’s final story will contain certain elements of surprise for the audience.

“For people who love Michonne, this will be a rewarding piece of the journey for her. I think they’re going to have a good time with the twists and turns of this story.”

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed the series will return in February 2020.