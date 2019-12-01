WWE News: Company Sent Out A Memo To ‘Not Do Business’ With Former Champion

A former champion has been essentially blacklisted by the entire company.

Some former superstars eventually find their way back to WWE even if they ended on bad terms, but that isn’t always the case. While it’s hard to really say “never” in the world of professional wrestling, the idea of Enzo Amore ever heading back to WWE is truly far-fetched. As a matter of fact, the former Cruiserweight Champion has even revealed that the company told its employees to not do business with him ever again.

Back in January of last year, the official website of WWE revealed that Enzo Amore had been officially released from his contract. That was literally all they said with no other information regarding his firing from the promotion.

Amore was fired due to accusations of sexual assault brought against him by a woman in Arizona. Since that time, he has worked for independent promotions and even appeared in Ring of Honor for a short time, but not really done much in the world of wrestling.

Fans will remember that he appeared in the crowd at Survivor Series last year and caused a rather big scene. This resulted in him being removed from the arena, even though he purchased a ticket, and WWE telling security to make sure he didn’t get back in.

Now, Amore has said that it went much further than that as he wasn’t even allowed at future events and WWE told everyone not to work with him.

Enzo Amore recently appeared on an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast and discussed a number of topics. When speaking of the Survivor Series incident, he detailed that his picture was even posted at all security checkpoints to make sure he didn’t enter the Staples Center the next night.

As transcribed by Ringside News, Amore says a memo was sent out to everyone in WWE warning them from working with him at all.

“The next day, a company-wide memo went out to anybody who was in the office to tell them not to talk to me. To not do business with me. And the next day, my picture was pasted all over the Staples Center, and told not to let me into the arena.”

Amore did go on to say that WWE has contacted him about returning to the company, but he’s told them he isn’t interested. Triple H spoke about those reports this summer and said that WWE has not reached out to Amore and Big Cass, and that the promotion has “absolutely zero interest” in bringing them back.