Baker Mayfield Injury Update: Browns Quarterback Heads To Locker Room Early Before Halftime

Baker Mayfield went to the locker room early before halftime of the Cleveland Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, leading to fears that he could be lost to injury.

Mayfield missed on a long pass in the waning seconds of the first half and appeared to hurt his throwing hand. He left the game and was escorted to the locker room. As the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter, Mayfield appeared to be in “considerable pain” after the play.

Replay showed that Mayfield may have hit his hand into the helmet of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree. But Mayfield also appeared to be shaking his hand following another pass earlier in the same possession.

Mayfield returned to the field after halftime with a heavy glove on his throwing hand, but did not appear to be testing the strength of his hand or going through any exercises to prepare for a return. Mayfield seemed to be giving encouragement to his teammates, going to each of the members of the offense before the team took the field for the second half kickoff.

Baker Mayfield got injured, went to the locker room at the end of the half. Garrett Gilbert is at QB.pic.twitter.com/fE1gKwX3rb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2019

This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as they are available.