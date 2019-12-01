Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Had ‘Heated Argument’ During Thanksgiving Weekend, Report Claims

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had a bit of tension over the Thanksgiving weekend, a new report claims.

Since splitting up, the former couple has been spending holidays together for the sake of their kids, but a new report from the Daily Mail claimed that the two were not getting along well after Thanksgiving. The report noted that the two were seen having what was described as a “heated argument” inside Jen’s home on Friday. Afterward, Jen was seen leaving the home in Ben’s Range Rover for a trip to Starbucks, then she drove Ben to a hotel in Santa Barbara.

As Radar Online reported, Ben had already ditched the family on Thanksgiving to party in the Caribbean. The news outlet noted that Jen took their three kids to visit her sister in Boston, while Ben enjoyed the tropical warmth.

There have been other signs of growing tension between Ben and Jennifer. After the actress supported her former husband during his trip to rehab last year and subsequent recovery from alcohol addiction, Ben appeared to have a slip-up at a party in October. As The Inquisitr reported, Ben was seen stumbling after leaving a Halloween party at a West Hollywood Hotel.

Another Radar Online report added that after drinking too much at the party, Ben headed off to a casino with a blonde woman.

Just a few days before the apparent relapse, Ben had taken to Instagram to celebrate one year of sobriety and thanked Garner for her support.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote, via Radar Online.

Ben added that since going to rehab, many people had reached out on social media to offer support and share stories about their own journeys with addiction. He said that their strength is an inspiration to him and helps him know that he is not alone in his recovery.

But the relapse took a toll on Jennifer, Radar Online reported. A source close to the couple told the celebrity news outlet that she was worried about what he might be up to when he is drinking, but ultimately knows he will make his own choices and it is “not her responsibility anymore.” It was not clear if the Thanksgiving weekend argument was related to Ben’s recent relapse.