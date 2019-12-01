Roseanne Barr Tapped To Headline Trumpettes’ Gala At Mar-A-Lago During Super Bowl Weekend

Roseanne Barr‘s career in show business is getting a boost thanks to her vocal support of Donald Trump.

The comedian, who lost her television job after she went on a racially charged Twitter rant, has been tapped to headline the upcoming Trumpettes’ gala, a gathering of Donald Trump’s supporters held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. As the Palm Beach Post reported, the organization Trumpettes USA Inc. is hosting the event on Super Bowl weekend, a time that Trump traditionally spends at his Florida resort.

Toni Holt Kramer, the founder of the Trumpettes, said that the Trump-supporting comedian was a natural fit.

“Roseanne is is a really loyal Trump supporter. If there was ever anybody who really put their mouth on the line and said how much she loves the president, she is one of them,” Holt Kramer said. “And you can’t get a hotter name in town.”

The event drew actor Jon Voight for last year’s event, and they decided to look for another big name this year.

“I said there’s only one person I want. I only want Roseanne because she is the magic right now,” Holt Kramer said. “So Daphne said she called Roseanne, who was in Hawaii cooking [Tuesday] night and she says to Roseanne, ‘Will you come to Palm Beach and do the event?’ And Roseanne said ‘Yeah, I want to come. I’ll be there.'”

But it was popular even without her star power added. The organization noted that tickets were already sold out before Roseanne was announced as the headliner.

Roseanne lost her job with ABC after attacking former Obama official Valerie Jarrett in an attack that was widely decried as racist. Roseanne later said the attack was the result of tweeting while on Ambien, and said earlier this year that she has been “Ambien sober” since then.

Loading...

The Trumpettes’ gala fits with Roseanne’s plans to make a comeback after being booted from the sitcom. As The Inquisitr noted, Roseanne has said she believes she is a victim of Hollywood’s double standards that allows stars on the left to make incendiary attacks on Twitter but not her. Roseanne had already started her comeback in earnest, going on a stand-up tour with fellow controversial comedian Andrew Dice Clay starting in September.

There will be plenty of other big-name Trump supporters at the Trumpettes event, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. As The Huffington Post noted, all attendees will get a copy of his book, Triggered.