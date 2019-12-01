‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, December 2: Shauna Surprises Ridge With Options

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 2 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will realize that he has plenty of options. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will surprise him when she leans in for a kiss, but she will also let the dressmaker know that she understands that he needs time to heal, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he needs to say goodbye. He walked out on his wife after she admitted to covering up that Thomas had “died.” Ridge had been so shocked by his wife’s actions and obvious hate of Thomas Forrester that he called it quits on his marriage.

Ridge will return home to Shauna and tell her the devastating news. Of course, Shauna will be very supportive of her friend and let him know that she will be there for him through this ordeal. She will also tell him that she understands that he needs space and doesn’t want to be in the middle of his divorce. Ridge will be surprised that Shauna understands his position and that he may not be ready for another relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Shauna would love to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester and that it’s only a matter of time before she makes her move. In fact, The Inquisitr reports that she will lean in for a kiss.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that the dressmaker and the former Vegas showgirl will lock lips in a passionate embrace. Shauna will even ask Ridge to stay, but it seems as if he will refuse her offer. He will be able to resist Shauna’s charms for the time being and it doesn’t appear as if they will sleep together.

However, Ridge will certainly realize that he has more options that a wife who keeps trying to rip his family apart. He now knows that Shauna is attracted to him and that if his marriage to Brooke fails, Shauna is open to starting something with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will spy Shauna and Ridge kissing. Quinn will be intrigued by the latest developments and demand some answers from her longtime friend. Shauna will spill the beans and let Quinn know how wonderful it was to be in Ridge’s arms again.

But before Shauna can dream of a future with Ridge, he will need to end it with Brooke. The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will serve Brooke the divorce papers this week. And unless Brooke can forgive Thomas for his past wrongdoings, their marriage will be over.